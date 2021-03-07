Hodgson: Spurs took their chances

Roy Hodgson says Tottenham Hotspur’s ability to take their chances was the key factor in Palace’s 4-1 defeat.

“I’m disappointed to lose the game so heavily,” he said in his post-match interview, “but as Harry Kane said to me after the game, they really took their chances today.

“We had got back into the game. We didn’t play that well going forward for a long period of the first-half, but just before the end we started to play a bit better and scored a very good goal. At 1-1 at half-time, we thought that was good and we’d be back in the game.

“Of course, those two goals they score in the second-half were goals of great quality, and after that it was always going to be very, very difficult. There were so many good players on the field for Tottenham today and it was hard work for our boys to keep them at bay.”

Hodgson praised his striker Christian Benteke, who scored a towering header at the end of the first-half.

“It was good to see him get in that position,” he said. “We’ve been trying to get in that central position in the box, and it was a very, very good attack.”

READ NEXT: Report - Spurs 4-1 Palace