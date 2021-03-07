Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson: Spurs took their chances

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says Tottenham Hotspur’s ability to take their chances was the key factor in Palace’s 4-1 defeat.

“I’m disappointed to lose the game so heavily,” he said in his post-match interview, “but as Harry Kane said to me after the game, they really took their chances today.

“We had got back into the game. We didn’t play that well going forward for a long period of the first-half, but just before the end we started to play a bit better and scored a very good goal. At 1-1 at half-time, we thought that was good and we’d be back in the game.

“Of course, those two goals they score in the second-half were goals of great quality, and after that it was always going to be very, very difficult. There were so many good players on the field for Tottenham today and it was hard work for our boys to keep them at bay.”

Hodgson praised his striker Christian Benteke, who scored a towering header at the end of the first-half.

“It was good to see him get in that position,” he said. “We’ve been trying to get in that central position in the box, and it was a very, very good attack.”

READ NEXT: Report - Spurs 4-1 Palace

Kit sale banner 20-21 Feb.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

First Team

Benteke: We allowed Spurs to show their quality

3 Hours ago

Christian Benteke says Palace were punished for their mistakes, as his powerful header was not enough to prevent defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Palace fall to Spurs defeat in north London

3 Hours ago

A brace apiece from Harry Kane and Gareth Bale saw Palace slip to defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, after Christian Benteke’s first-half equaliser proved insufficient to secure a fourth consecutive...

Read full article

Memberships

Win Kouyate's signed match worn shirt from Palace v Man Utd

4 Hours ago

After marshalling the defence to a second successive clean sheet against Manchester United, Cheikhou Kouyate is giving Crystal Palace Members the chance to win his signed, match worn shirt.

Read full article

First Team

Mateta's Brighton backheel nominated for Premier League GOTM

5 Hours ago

Jean-Philippe Mateta's audacious backheel against Brighton & Hove Albion has been nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month for February.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Benteke: We allowed Spurs to show their quality

3 Hours ago

Christian Benteke says Palace were punished for their mistakes, as his powerful header was not enough to prevent defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

Read full article

First Team

Mateta's Brighton backheel nominated for Premier League GOTM

5 Hours ago

Jean-Philippe Mateta's audacious backheel against Brighton & Hove Albion has been nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month for February.

Read full article

First Team

Ward: Hard work driving strong defensive record

9 Hours ago

Joel Ward says Palace’s recent defensive solidity can be put down to hard work on the training ground, as they prepare to take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Read full article

First Team

Team news: Palace make one change as Zaha returns on bench

10 Hours ago

Wilfried Zaha returns to the Palace matchday squad as he starts on the bench for the trip to Tottenham Hotspur, with Roy Hodgson making one change to the side that held Manchester United on...

Read full article

View more