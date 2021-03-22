Skip to site footer
Southampton v Crystal Palace postponed

Just now

The Premier League game between Southampton and Crystal Palace has been postponed due to the Saints' participation in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Having defeated AFC Bournemouth last Saturday, Southampton booked their place in the tournament's final four and are due to play Leicester City on April 17th, the day Palace's clash was scheduled for.

A new date and time for the game at St Mary's has not yet been confirmed, however the club will update on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels at the first opportunity.

Palace's upcoming fixtures

Fixture

Date

Kick-off (BST)

TV
Everton (A) Monday, April 5th 18:00  Sky Sports
Chelsea (H) Saturday, April 10th 17:30  Sky Sports
Southampton (A) TBC TBC TBC
Leicester City (A) Saturday, April 24th 15:00  TBC

READ NEXT: Benteke and Batshuayi among latest Palace international call-ups 

