Two first-teamers and Academy prospect start for U23s

Just now

Martin Kelly and Connor Wickham start as Crystal Palace Under-23s name a strong side to face Sunderland – you can see how they get on LIVE on Palace TV.

Development

Watch Crystal Palace Under-23s v Sunderland LIVE

4 Hours ago

Wickham joins Alfie Matthews in attack, while Under-18s midfielder Jack Wells-Morrison has earned his first appearance of the season for Shaun Derry’s side.

It is a young bench for the U23s, with Victor Akinwale, Tayo Adaramola and Joe Whitworth also stepping up a level, alongside Jay Rich-Baghuelou.

Palace are looking to make it four home victories on the bounce against Sunderland – you can watch all the action LIVE by clicking here.

Palace: Webber (GK), D. Boateng, Hannam, M. Boateng, O’Brien, Hale, Taylor, Wells-Morrison, Matthews, Wickham, Kelly.

Subs: Whitworth (GK), Rich-Baghuelou, Akinwale, Adaramola.

Make sure you catch the lads in action against Sunderland by watching live here!

