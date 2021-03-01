Skip to site footer
U23 team news: Young prospects handed chance in lineup v Leeds

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace face Leeds United in a 13:00 GMT kick-off broadcast LIVE on Palace TV, with Shaun Derry naming several youngsters in his Development lineup.

The Under-23s manager has fielded Aidan Steele and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in his starting XI, with the pair typically representing the Under-18s.

He also names forward John-Kymani Gordon, a frontman who has competed regularly with the Under-23s this season despite having just turned 18-years-old.

Elsewhere, Derry has called upon recent signing Jake O'Brien and will be hoping Sion Spence can replicate his heroics against Norwich City last month when facing the Whites today.

In other positive news, Luke Dreher remains part of the Under-23s squad - starting on the bench alongside Under-18s Joe Whitworth and Tayo Adaramola.

Palace: Webber, Jude Russell, D.Boateng, M.Boateng, O'Brien, Rich-Baghuelou, Steele, Hale, Spence, Rak-Sakyi, Gordon.

Subs: Whitworth, Taylor, Adaramola, Trialist, Dreher.

Leeds: Caprice, Huggins, Davis, Casey, Berardi, Drameh, Summerville, Jenkins, Gelhardt, McKinstry, McCarron.

Subs: Van Den Hevvel, Kennem, Cresswell, Poveda, Kamwa.

Make sure you catch the lads in action against first-placed Leeds by watching live here!

Palace TV banner 20-21.jpg


