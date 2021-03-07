Skip to site footer
Team news: Palace make one change as Zaha returns on bench

2 Hours ago

Wilfried Zaha returns to the Palace matchday squad as he starts on the bench for the trip to Tottenham Hotspur, with Roy Hodgson making one change to the side that held Manchester United on Wednesday.

Jairo Riedewald comes in for James McCarthy in central midfield, to partner Luka Milivojevic. Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke start up-front, with Eberechi Eze and Andros Townsend in support.

Palace can turn to the returning Zaha as an option off the bench, as well as Jeffrey Schlupp, who made his return to action as a second-half substitute against Man Utd.

Hodgson sticks with the same back five that has secured two successive clean sheets, with Gary Cahill alongside Cheikhou Kouyate at the back; Patrick van Aanholt and Wednesday’s Man of the Match Joel Ward join them.

Tottenham make three changes, as Sergio Reguilon, Harry Winks and Lucas Moura replace Ben Davies, Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli. Gareth Bale, Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane start in attack.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris (GK), Doherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Son, Moura, Bale, Kane.

Subs: Hart (GK), Lamela, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Davies, Vinicius.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Cahill, Kouyate, van Aanholt, Townsend, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze, Benteke, Ayew.

Subs: Butland (GK), Dann, Zaha, Mateta, Schlupp, Wickham, Batshuayi, Kelly, Hannam.

