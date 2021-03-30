Skip to site footer
Vote for Eberechi Eze for the LFA Goal of the Season

1 Hour ago

Eberechi Eze has been nominated for the London Football Awards Goal of the Season – make sure you get behind him by voting below!

Eze’s mazy run through the Sheffield United defence in January is up against stern competition for the award, so cast your vote for the Palace man by clicking here.

Voting closes on April 22nd, with the winner to be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on 27th April.

Eze’s goal is among a number of Palace nominees for the award, including Roy Hodgson for Manager of the Year and Vicente Guaita for Goalkeeper of the Year.

Hodgson has also been honoured with the Outstanding Contribution Award.

READ NEXT: Eze, Hodgson and Guaita nominated for London Football Awards

Commercial

Eagles announce partnership with GAMSTOP

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace has today become the first Premier League club to partner with GAMSTOP, the UK’s free national self-exclusion scheme for online gambling.

Club News

Important: Online account information

11 Hours ago

With 2021/22 Crystal Palace Season Tickets open for renewal from 6th April we’re making sure supporters can manage their ticketing accounts online as we prepare for fans’ return to Selhurst Park.

First Team

Find out when and where the international Eagles are in action this week

20 Hours ago

With the break almost over, there are still seven Palace internationals in action this week with their national sides – and you can find out all the details below.

Match Reports

Report: Wickham brace gives U23s victory v West Brom

21 Hours ago

Connor Wickham scored twice as Palace Under-23s came from behind to beat West Bromwich Albion for their first win on the road since December.

First Team

Ayew nets for Ghana in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory

29 March 2021

Jordan Ayew converted a first-half penalty as he inspired Ghana to a 3-1 victory over Sao Tome and Principe in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday evening.

First Team

Butland: "I felt six inches taller coming through the door at Palace"

25 March 2021

Crystal Palace’s No.1 Jack Butland recently spoke with former England 'keeper David James on the Goal Mouth Podcast, discussing his Crystal Palace arrival and time so far at the club.

First Team

Vote for your W88 Player of the Month for March

25 March 2021

Three tough games in March brought Palace four points and two more clean sheets, and you can choose a standout performer now by voting for your W88 Player of the Month!

