Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace v Man Utd

2 Hours ago

Palace made it four points out of six this season against Manchester United, as they secured a hard-fought draw against the Red Devils at Selhurst Park – but whose performance will you reward with your eToro Man of the Match?

It was another superb defensive effort from Palace to secure a clean sheet against one of the league’s most prolific sides. Joel Ward’s goal saving interception was crucial as Edinson Cavani waited to tap home, while Gary Cahill was impressive once again marshalling the back four.

In midfield, the returning James McCarthy combined well with Luka Milivojevic to break up the visitors’ burgeoning attacks, while Jordan Ayew was a constant threat on the counter-attack.

You can select your favourite by casting your vote in the poll below!

Download the app here!

 

Kit sale banner 20-21 Feb.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Kouyate: Result feels like a win

1 Hour ago

Cheikhou Kouyate says Palace’s goalless draw with Manchester United feels like a win, as he secured another clean sheet alongside Gary Cahill in defence.

Read full article

First Team

Cahill reveals crucial tactic behind second successive clean sheet

1 Hour ago

Gary Cahill says Palace’s organisation and discipline earned them a well deserved point against Manchester United, after the two sides played out a goalless draw at Selhurst Park.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Palace battle to deserved point v Man Utd

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace secured another hard-fought clean sheet to take a deserved point from Manchester United at Selhurst Park, on a foggy night in south London.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Returning attackers will give defence a boost

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says the return of his attacking players to full fitness will begin to ease the burden on his defence, as Jeffrey Schlupp and Connor Wickham are on the substitutes bench against Manchester...

Read full article

View more