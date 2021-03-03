Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace v Man Utd

Palace made it four points out of six this season against Manchester United, as they secured a hard-fought draw against the Red Devils at Selhurst Park – but whose performance will you reward with your eToro Man of the Match?

It was another superb defensive effort from Palace to secure a clean sheet against one of the league’s most prolific sides. Joel Ward’s goal saving interception was crucial as Edinson Cavani waited to tap home, while Gary Cahill was impressive once again marshalling the back four.

In midfield, the returning James McCarthy combined well with Luka Milivojevic to break up the visitors’ burgeoning attacks, while Jordan Ayew was a constant threat on the counter-attack.

You can select your favourite by casting your vote in the poll below!

