Vote for your W88 Player of the Month for March

Three tough games in March brought Palace four points and two more clean sheets, and you can choose a standout performer now by voting for your W88 Player of the Month!

Palace secured back-to-back clean sheets at Selhurst Park against Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion, with the back four of Joel Ward, Gary Cahill, Cheikhou Kouyate and Patrick van Aanholt protecting Vicente Guaita in goal.

Ward's heroic interception against Man Utd prevented a certain goal and secured him your Man of the Match award, while Cahill took the award v West Brom.

There were starring performances from the rest of the side, meanwhile, with Christian Benteke and Luka Milivojevic getting on the scoresheet. Jordan Ayew continued to work hard in attack, while Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp made their returns from injury.

Choose your Player of the Month by casting your vote in the poll below!