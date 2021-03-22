Skip to site footer
Vote for your W88 Player of the Month for March

2 Hours ago

Three tough games in March brought Palace four points and two more clean sheets, and you can choose a standout performer now by voting for your W88 Player of the Month!

Palace secured back-to-back clean sheets at Selhurst Park against Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion, with the back four of Joel Ward, Gary Cahill, Cheikhou Kouyate and Patrick van Aanholt protecting Vicente Guaita in goal.

Ward's heroic interception against Man Utd prevented a certain goal and secured him your Man of the Match award, while Cahill took the award v West Brom.

There were starring performances from the rest of the side, meanwhile, with Christian Benteke and Luka Milivojevic getting on the scoresheet. Jordan Ayew continued to work hard in attack, while Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp made their returns from injury.

Choose your Player of the Month by casting your vote in the poll below!

Related articles

Fixture News

Southampton v Crystal Palace postponed

4 Hours ago

The Premier League game between Southampton and Crystal Palace has been postponed due to the Saints' participation in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Late drama sees Palace Under-23s slip to cruel defeat

6 Hours ago

Two last-minute goals saw Sunderland snatch victory in the Premier League 2, consigning Crystal Palace Under-23s to a cruel defeat after dominating for much of the contest.

Read full article

Ticket News

Season Ticket refund selection deadline today

14 Hours ago

Following the government’s positive update on the easing of lockdown, we are delighted to be in a position to confirm details for 21/22 Season Tickets, as follows:

Read full article

First Team

Benteke and Batshuayi among latest Palace international call-ups

15 Hours ago

Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi are part of the Belgium squad to take on Wales this week, the latest in a number of Eagles to recieve recognition from their national sides.

Read full article

First Team

Milivojevic reveals how Hodgson example shapes squad’s future managers

19 March 2021

In a recent interview with Premier League Productions, Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic reflected on Roy Hodgson’s longevity as a manager, whether he could make the coveted switch himself, and...

Read full article

First Team

‘Meaner’ Benteke explains 'more selfish' approach behind goals

17 March 2021

“Anything can happen with football,” says Christian Benteke. “And that is the beauty of it.

Read full article

First Team

Ward: We've missed being able to salute fans

14 March 2021

Reacting to Crystal Palace's victory over West Bromwich Albion, Joel Ward expressed his satisfaction with the Eagles' recent performances and explained exactly why he wants fans to return to Selhurst...

Read full article

