Win Kouyate's signed match worn shirt from Palace v Man Utd

2 Hours ago

After marshalling the defence to a second successive clean sheet against Manchester United, Cheikhou Kouyate is giving Crystal Palace Members the chance to win his signed, match worn shirt.

Kouyate was at the heart of a solid Palace back-four once again at Selhurst Park, after shutting out Fulham just three days earlier.

It's really easy to get your hands on this unique, one-of-a-kind piece of Palace memorabilia - just look how to below.

How to win

This competition is available to anyone with a Gold, Junior Gold or International Membership - and if you don't have one, you can join today for 30% less and still enter!

If you're already a Gold, Junior Gold or International Member, please fill out this form to be entered – one of a range of benefits Members enjoy this season.

If you are not a Member yet, there’s still time to join for 30% off - just make sure you’ve done so by Saturday, 20th March to be able to enter the competition by its closing date on Sunday, 21st March.

Crystal Palace Memberships include an array of incredible benefits, aimed to keep you as connected to the club as possible this season. 

These range from Match Pass benefits - such as live commentary for all Premier League games, to Palace Rewards – exclusive competitions, gifts and events, and Palace Discounts – brilliant offers in the Club Shop and more.

To learn more about our Memberships and enter this competition, please click here.

Full terms and conditions for this competition can be found here.

