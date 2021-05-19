"He's made me a better man" - Townsend's heartfelt Hodgson tribute

Andros Townsend has paid tribute to Roy Hodgson’s impact on his career after the Palace manager’s final home fixture in charge of the club at Selhurst Park.

“I owe the last eight years of my career to him,” he told the BBC in his post-match interview. “He gave me a chance as a 22-year-old boy playing for England, and gave me my first 11 caps. He gave me 100-odd Premier League games.

“He’s made me into a better player, and he’s made me into a better man. So I owe a lot to Roy Hodgson. I told him exactly what I thought face-to-face, and I’m forever grateful to him and I wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

Townsend spoke of the impact of Hodgson on Palace’s Premier League status, with a ninth consecutive season in the top-flight secured.

“He’s been incredible,” Townsend said. “Now Crystal Palace is seen as a Premier League outfit, and that’s down to Roy Hodgson. Before he came in, we were flirting with relegation every year.

“I saw a stat: other than in his first few months, we haven’t been in the relegation zone since he’s been here. So that’s the job he’s done. He’s made us into a solid Premier League outfit.”

