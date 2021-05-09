Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Programme

Milivojevic talks inside Premier League captains' meeting on Super League

3 Hours ago

The Crystal Palace v Aston Villa matchday programme is available to pre-order now, with another packed edition ready for you to enjoy as the Eagles take on the Villans.

The programme – which you can order here – features a main interview with captain Luka Milivojevic, as the Palace midfielder reveals how he’s found a testing campaign, what happens inside a Premier League captains’ meeting and why the football authorities must take note of their players.

Shop-Now.png

"Those captains’ meetings are not just for captains," he says. "They’re for all the players in the Premier League. For example, I represent my 25 teammates and the others. Those meetings show the strength of the players in those situations.

"It’s like every other meeting you have: you’re on Zoom, we’re all there and try to say our opinions. Of course there are 20 different people, 20 different captains and different opinions. I respect every opinion. But at the end that’s why we are there, if there are different opinions we can discuss and the point is to sort it out."

We’ll also hear from Academy prospect Aidan Steele, whose Under-18s side have been locked in a tight title battle in their first season as a Category 1 Academy – and for whom the coronavirus pandemic has been particularly challenging.

In our ‘Voices of south London’ feature, we hear from Proud and Palace founder Stephanie Fuller on how football is making strides in its fight against LGBT+ phobia within the sport.

As always, we’ll hear all the news and views from Darren Ambrose, as well as Shaun Derry’s opinion on a successful end to the season from his Under-23s side as they secured a place in the play-offs.

All this, as well as the thoughts of Steve Parish, Roy Hodgson and more, can be ordered by clicking here now.

Please note, orders must be made by 23:59 on Tuesday, 11th May to ensure your programme is mailed two days before matchday. Delivery is UK-only and the club cannot guarantee delivery before kick-off.

Generic programme banner 20-21.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Watch Benteke's 66-second opener and Eze's half-pitch dribble in Blades highlights

15 Hours ago

Crystal Palace looked confident and hungry in their 2-0 defeat of Sheffield United, with the Eagles netting at the very start and very end of the game.

Read full article

First Team

Find out landslide total Eze won Palace MOTM by v Sheffield United

20 Hours ago

Crystal Palace overcame Sheffield United 0-2 at Bramall Lane in a confident victory to secure mathematical Premier League safety, and there were no surprises who fans named their eToro Man of the...

Read full article

First Team

Schlupp eager to continue collecting minutes as season closes

20 Hours ago

After featuring for 70 minutes of Crystal Palace's confident 2-0 victory over Sheffield United, Jeffrey Schlupp could express his satisfaction with a solid team performance and positive individual...

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson predicts pressure and competitive tweaks for run-in

20 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson secured Crystal Palace their ninth successive season of Premier League football when the Eagles defeated Sheffield United, but the Palace manager explained that while he is glad to have...

Read full article

View more