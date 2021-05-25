Skip to site footer
Benteke nominated for May's Premier League Player of the Month Award

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has been nominated for May's Premier League Player of the Month Award - and you can get behind him by voting below!

The Belgium international is nominated for the award after scoring four goals in four successive games, including his first ever against his former club Aston Villa.

His goals managed to bring his tally up to 10 for the season, however he is up against stiff competition from the likes of Gareth Bale and Nicolas Pépé - so cast your vote for the Palace man by clicking here.

Voting is open now until 18:00 BST on Wednesday 25th May, with the winner being announced on 11:00 BST Friday 28th May.

