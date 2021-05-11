Benteke: We want to finish season on a high

Christian Benteke says his recent goalscoring form is the result of hard work behind the scenes, despite his early opener not being enough to see Palace secure a win at Southampton.

“For a striker it’s important to score, but obviously in the end we didn’t win,” he said in his post-match interview. “It’s a personal part where you feel pleased to score, but you want to keep winning games because that’s what is important.

“I just want to keep going and keep pushing myself as hard as I can. I feel mentally and physically strong, I’m fit. This is the result of my hard work.

“It would be a good season [to finish on double-figures] – there is three more games to go so hopefully I will finish on a high.”

Benteke discussed Palace’s ability to create opportunities, but that their profligacy may have cost them.

“We had a great start and then had a couple of chances where we could have scored more, but we didn’t,” he said. “I think Southampton were more efficient than us.

“After our early goal they didn’t give up. They kept going and they kept getting back in the game, but I think we could have done better with some of our chances.

“We’ve got some great games coming up, especially our game against Arsenal with our fans. We look forward to that, but first we have Sunday against Aston Villa, so we’ll see how that goes.”

