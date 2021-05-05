A title-decider and play-offs battle: Your guide to U18s and U23s' final day of the season

Crystal Palace’s Under-18s and Under-23s head into their final games of the season this weekend with everything still to play for – we’ve got all the details you need to know below.

Under-18s' title race goes to the wire

Palace U18s are looking to win the U18 Premier League South title on Saturday as they take on West Bromwich Albion in their final game of the season. Here's how things stand:

U18s Premier League South P GD Pts Crystal Palace U18s 23 +29 53 Fulham U18s 22 +47 50

So how does that affect this weekend's action?

Palace U18s come into the weekend three points clear of Fulham, but Fulham have a far better goal difference.

Fulham have a game in hand on the Eagles, meaning Saturday is only their penultimate game of the season.

If Palace beat West Brom and if Fulham drop points in either of their next two, Palace win the league.

If Palace draw against West Brom and Fulham fail to win both of their last two, Palace win the league.

If Palace lose against West Brom and Fulham draw or lose both of their games, Palace win the league.

If Palace lose against West Brom and Fulham win either of their games, Fulham win the league.

If Fulham win both their games, Palace would almost certainly finish second on goal difference whatever their West Brom result.

If the U18s win the league, they will then face the winners of the Northern Division - Manchester City or Manchester United - in a single play-off game to determine the overall winner of the 2020/21 U18 Premier League.

Victory in the final would mean qualification for the UEFA Youth League, the youth competition running parallel to the Champions League which would see the Eagles come up against the best young sides from across the continent.

Remember, you can watch Palace's final game of the season LIVE on the club's official YouTube channel here.



Got it? Well, Palace Under-23s have it all to play for too – and this is where it gets complicated.

Under-23s in five-way play-off battle

Crystal Palace Under-23s will be looking to secure a play-off place in the Premier League 2 Division 2 on Friday, as they take on Middlesbrough in their final game of the season.



The task is simple: win and they will qualify for the play-offs, however there are a number of possible outcomes – but we’ll try and explain as well as we can.

Ready? Here we go…

Palace U23s come into the game on Friday in seventh place, a point off a play-off place.

Stoke City have qualified for the play-offs in second place.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are third and are two points ahead of the Eagles with a better goal difference.

Boro, fourth, and Sunderland, fifth, are one point ahead of Palace. However, Boro have a far better goal difference than Palace, while Sunderland’s is slightly lower.

Burnley are sixth and ahead of Palace by one point, though they have played all their games.

A Palace win against Boro puts them into third place until Monday when Wolves face Reading and Sunderland play Stoke.

Premier League 2 - Division 2 P GD Pts Leeds United U23s (C) 24 +33 56 Stoke City U23s 23 +11 44 Wolverhampton Wanderers U23s 23 +4 35 Middlesbrough U23s 23 +10 34 Sunderland U23s 23 +1 34 Burnley U23s 24 -3 34 Crystal Palace U23s 23 +3 33

Still with us?

A win means Palace qualify, but who we play is up in the air until Monday when the other games are finished…

If Palace win, Wolves win and Sunderland win then Palace qualify in fifth place.

If Palace win, Wolves draw and Sunderland win then Palace qualify in fourth place.

If Palace win, Wolves draw and Sunderland draw then Palace qualify in third place.

If Palace win, Wolves lose and Sunderland draw then Palace qualify in third place.

If Palace win, Wolves draw and Sunderland lose then Palace qualify in third or fourth place (depending on goal difference, and potentially goals scored).

If Palace win, Wolves lose and Sunderland lose then Palace qualify in third place (and Boro go through with Palace, despite losing).

Why does this matter?

The position the Eagles finish in determines who we play next in the play-off round - second plays fifth and third plays fourth.



But what if Palace draw? Well, we’ve got that figured out too…

If Palace draw and Sunderland win then Palace finish in sixth and do not make the play-offs.

If Palace draw and Sunderland draw then Palace finish in sixth and do not make the play-offs.

If Palace draw and Sunderland lose, Palace qualify in fifth on goal difference (and qualify with Boro).

If everything goes in Palace’s favour, they will have a single semi-final play-off. If they go through and win the final, they are promoted to the 2021/22 Premier League 2 Division 1.



That should clear everything up ahead of this exciting weekend for both the Development and Academy squads.

Stay tuned for details on how to follow each clash live!

