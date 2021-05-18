Watch Palace U23s play-off semi-final heroics v Wolves for free now

Last night, Crystal Palace Under-23s emerged victorious after extra-time against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League 2 Division 2 play-off semi-final - and you can watch all the highlights for FREE on Palace TV now.

The Eagles, urged on by returning supporters at Selhurst Park, got off to a flying start after taking the lead five minutes in through Rob Street.

The momentum of scoring early coupled with the fans in buoyant mood helped the Eagles double their lead through Jay Rich-Baghuelou’s well placed shot on the edge of the box 10 minutes before half-time.

First team or youth teams, nothing beats the Selhurst Park atmosphere 🙌#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSlISB pic.twitter.com/QqWb93OVNT — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 17, 2021

It wasn’t all plain sailing for the Eagles however, Wolves scored immediately after half-time and kept the pressure on to draw level late on in the second-half.

With the scores being level, the game headed into extra-time, when second-half substitute David Omilabu got his name on the scoresheet.

The Academy prospect scored what proved to be the decisive goal as his cool finish put the Eagles 3-2 up just before the second-half of extra-time.

The victory means that Shaun Derry’s young Eagles advance to the play-off final to take on Sunderland. Victory in that game will seal promotion to the Premier League 2 Division 1. You can see the manager’s passionate reaction below.

A passionate post-match interview from Palace U23s boss Shaun Derry 👊#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSlISB pic.twitter.com/zVY5Cdkynz — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 17, 2021

