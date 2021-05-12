Crystal Palace U23s play-off details confirmed

Crystal Palace Under-23s will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League 2 Division 2 play-off semi-final on Monday, 17th May.

The clash will be held at Selhurst Park and kicks-off at 19:00. Should Palace win, they will secure a berth in the play-off final, victory in which secures promotion to the 2021/22 Premier League 2 Division 1.

We are delighted to confirm that supporters will be able to attend this game in person, with socially distanced seats available in the Holmesdale lower.

Ticket details

Adults: £5

Concessions/Juniors: £1

Academy Founder Members: Free (all AFMs are eligible, but must book a ticket)

Tickets are now available here and cannot be purchased after midday on Monday 17th due to COVID-19 protocols. All supporters must book a ticket in advance if planning on attending.

Tickets cannot be printed, or re-printed, by the Ticket Office, so supporters must ensure they have their ticket before they arrive.

Supporters must complete a Health Questionnaire, after which their ticket will be sent. The Health Questionnaire will be sent within 72 hours of kick-off.

Supporters will have the opportunity to add a digital ticket to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay app, or request a print at home ticket.

