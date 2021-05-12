Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Development

Crystal Palace U23s play-off details confirmed

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League 2 Division 2 play-off semi-final on Monday, 17th May.

The clash will be held at Selhurst Park and kicks-off at 19:00. Should Palace win, they will secure a berth in the play-off final, victory in which secures promotion to the 2021/22 Premier League 2 Division 1.

We are delighted to confirm that supporters will be able to attend this game in person, with socially distanced seats available in the Holmesdale lower.

Ticket details

  • Adults: £5
  • Concessions/Juniors: £1
  • Academy Founder Members: Free (all AFMs are eligible, but must book a ticket)

Tickets are now available here and cannot be purchased after midday on Monday 17th due to COVID-19 protocols. All supporters must book a ticket in advance if planning on attending.

Tickets cannot be printed, or re-printed, by the Ticket Office, so supporters must ensure they have their ticket before they arrive.

Supporters must complete a Health Questionnaire, after which their ticket will be sent. The Health Questionnaire will be sent within 72 hours of kick-off.

Supporters will have the opportunity to add a digital ticket to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay app, or request a print at home ticket.

Get your tickets for this game here!

READ NEXT: Hodgson - Academy players have chance to follow Wan-Bissaka and Mitchell

Training White - Web Banner.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

Development

U23s' Sion Spence picks season highlight as Palace near dramatic final game

5 May 2021

Crystal Palace Under-23s midfielder Sion Spence is preparing for a huge clash this Friday (7th May) as the Eagles fight Middlesbrough to secure a place in their league's play-offs.

Read full article

Development

Team news: Palace Under-23s name strong lineup in final push for play-off place

1 May 2021

Crystal Palace Under-23s have named a strong starting XI as they take on Middlesbrough in their final league game of the 2020-21 Premier League 2 Division 2 season.

Read full article

Development

Team news: Two first-teamers start in strong U23s side

1 May 2021

James Tomkins and Nathaniel Clyne start in a strong Crystal Palace Under-23s side to take on Middlesbrough at Selhurst Park (13:00 BST) - and you can see how the boys get on LIVE on Palace TV.

Read full article

Development

Watch Palace U23s take on Middlesbrough LIVE on Monday

29 April 2021

Crystal Palace Under-23s take on Middlesbrough on Monday (3rd May, 13:00 BST) as they make a final push for a play-off place.

Read full article

View more