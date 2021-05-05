Skip to site footer
Details: Fans to make Selhurst return as Crystal Palace v Arsenal rescheduled

12 Hours ago

We are delighted to confirm that a limited number of 2020/21 Season Ticket holders will be able to return to Selhurst Park for the Eagles’ final home match of the season against Arsenal, following the Premier League’s confirmation of the fixture adjustment.

The match will be played on Wednesday 19th May at 19:00, which means that 6,500 supporters can attend the clash in accordance with the Government’s proposed easing of restrictions (which remains subject to change).

From Friday (7th May, 10am), 2020/21 Season Ticket holders who did not attend the Spurs match earlier this season will be offered the first round of match tickets based on the club’s loyalty points scheme.

Once all remaining Season Ticket holders have been offered tickets according to their Loyalty Point status (detailed below), those who attended the Spurs match will become eligible to purchase – should any remain.

Date

Loyalty Points
Friday, 7th May (10am) 5,500+
Monday, 10th May (10am) 5,000+
Tuesday, 11th May (10am) 4,500+
Wednesday, 12th May (10am) 4,000+
Thursday, 13th May (10am) 3,500+
Friday, 14th May (10am) All 2020/21 Season Ticket holders who didn’t attend the Spurs game
Friday, 14th May (2pm) All 2020/21 Season Ticket holders

Tickets will be available in the Whitehorse Lane, Arthur Wait and Holmesdale Road stands and priced at £30 for adults, £20 for concessions and £15 for juniors in all areas. Further details will be sent directly to Season Ticket holders soon, including instructions on how to purchase and mandatory in-stadium regulations. 

Extremely limited premium hospitality packages may be available for this fixture. Register your interest as soon as possible here.

Everyone at the club is delighted that some supporters will be back in the Selhurst Park stands this season, and look forward to welcoming all supporters back when it is deemed safe to do so.

READ NEXT: A title-decider and play-offs battle - your guide to U18s and U23s' final day of the season

