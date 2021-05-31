Skip to site footer
Palace Women thank players released at end of 20/21

9 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Women would like to thank the nine players recently released by the club and wish them the very best in their future endeavours.

The club parted company with these players at the end of the 2020/21 season, in which Palace enjoyed landmark success thanks in part to their efforts.

The players are: Ffion Morgan, Emma Gibbon, Amber Gaylor, Amy Taylor, Georgia Clifford, Leeta Rutherford, Ashleigh Goddard, Ashlee Hincks and Andria Georgiou.

The club is grateful to Ffion, Emma, Amber, Amy, Georgia, Leeta, Ashleigh, Ashlee and Andria for their time here and know they will be warmly welcomed whenever visiting Hayes Lane in future.

Image: Stephen Flynn.

