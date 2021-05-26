Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Palace's 90/91 Zenith Data Systems Cup replica shirts on sale now

2 Hours ago

With the season drawing to a close last weekend, clubs around the country are hanging their remaining shirts out for sale as they prepare for a new look in 2021/22.

At Palace, we have a number of our shirts from 20/21 on sale now. But while we’re preparing kits for the coming season, take a trip back in time and get your hands on the iconic 90/91 Zenith Data Systems Cup replica shirt.

Shop-Now.png

The 90/91 shirt is a brand new replica and is available to buy online now and in-store tomorrow (Thursday, 26th). It includes the stylish material pattern, buttoned collar, original sponsor and designer and embroidery to commemorate the Zenith Data Systems Cup final – a subtle detail making this shirt a unique and memorable addition.

The Zenith Data Systems Cup replica shirt joins the likes of our 1978 Admiral Home Shirt, and the 1990 FA Cup Final shirt as part of our retro range.

Other Zenith Data Systems Cup memorabilia that you can add to your collection, such as mugs, keyrings and another eye-catching t-shirt can be found here.

Zenith Data Systems shirt banner.jpeg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Go retro with NEW 90/91 range

7 April 2021

To mark 30 years since the club’s most successful season, 1990/91, on the anniversary of their Zenith Data Systems Cup victory, Crystal Palace have launched a new retro range in the Club Shop.

Read full article

Club News

Last minute Palace: Top dying-seconds moments in Eagles' history

14 December 2020

Crystal Palace supporters have just a few hours remaining to finish the year's most significant task: their Christmas shopping.

Read full article

Club News

Top Crystal Palace gifts for everyone this Christmas

12 December 2020

Christmas is fast approaching and that seemingly endless list of presents isn't getting any shorter.

Read full article

Club News

FREE personalisation on Palace shirts for limited time only

18 January 2021

Crystal Palace’s Club Shop is providing FREE personalisation on all shirts for just three days!

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Gallery: 25 of the best photos from the 2020/21 season

3 Hours ago

With the Premier League season having ended last weekend, take a look back at some of the most eye-catching photos of 2020/21.

Read full article

Club News

Rob Hawthorne recalls ‘Hopkin looking to curl one’ 24 years on

8 Hours ago

On this day in 1997, David Hopkin scored a dramatic last minute goal against Sheffield United to win the play-off final for Crystal Palace, accompanied by the now legendary ‘Hopkin, looking to curl...

Read full article

Club News

American midfielder Jacob Montes to join Palace

25 May 2021

Crystal Palace F.C. has reached an agreement to sign 22-year-old Jacob Montes on a one-year term, subject to international clearance.

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson praises 'supernatural' staff and details player trait he's proudest of

21 May 2021

Roy Hodgson took the chance to praise his 'supernatural' backroom staff before taking on his final game as Crystal Palace manager.

Read full article

View more