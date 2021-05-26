Palace's 90/91 Zenith Data Systems Cup replica shirts on sale now

With the season drawing to a close last weekend, clubs around the country are hanging their remaining shirts out for sale as they prepare for a new look in 2021/22.

At Palace, we have a number of our shirts from 20/21 on sale now. But while we’re preparing kits for the coming season, take a trip back in time and get your hands on the iconic 90/91 Zenith Data Systems Cup replica shirt.

The 90/91 shirt is a brand new replica and is available to buy online now and in-store tomorrow (Thursday, 26th). It includes the stylish material pattern, buttoned collar, original sponsor and designer and embroidery to commemorate the Zenith Data Systems Cup final – a subtle detail making this shirt a unique and memorable addition.

The Zenith Data Systems Cup replica shirt joins the likes of our 1978 Admiral Home Shirt, and the 1990 FA Cup Final shirt as part of our retro range.

Other Zenith Data Systems Cup memorabilia that you can add to your collection, such as mugs, keyrings and another eye-catching t-shirt can be found here.