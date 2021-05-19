Skip to site footer
Details confirmed for Palace U23s' Sunderland play-off final – including tickets

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s will face Sunderland in the Premier League 2 Division 2 play-off final on Monday (24th May) at Selhurst Park – and you can watch them live in person.

The clash will be held at Selhurst and kicks-off at 19:00 BST. Should Palace win, they will secure promotion to the 2021/22 Premier League 2 Division 1 after their first season at Category 1 level.

We are delighted to confirm that supporters will be able to attend this game in person, with socially distanced seats available in the Holmesdale lower, upper and Whitehorse Lane stand. All supporters must have booked a ticket if attending and tickets must be ordered before 12pm on Monday 24th.

Ticket details

  • Adults: £5
  • Concessions/Juniors: £1
  • Academy Founder Members: Free (all AFMs are eligible, but must book a ticket)

Tickets will go on sale here from 9am on Thursday 20th and cannot be purchased after midday on Monday 24th due to COVID-19 protocols. All supporters must book a ticket in advance if planning on attending.

Tickets cannot be printed or re-printed by the Ticket Office, so supporters must ensure they have their ticket before they arrive. Supporters will have the opportunity to add a digital ticket to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay app, or request a print at home ticket.

Supporters must complete a Health Questionnaire, after which their ticket will be sent. The Health Questionnaire will be sent within 72 hours of kick-off.

The food bars in all areas will be open with no alcohol on sale.

Get your tickets from 9am Thursday to back their lads in their bid for promotion!


