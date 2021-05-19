"I've enjoyed every moment" - Hodgson's emotional Selhurst Park send-off

Roy Hodgson made an emotional address to the Crystal Palace fans after his final home game at Selhurst Park, and you can read every word of what he had to say below.

"I’m very proud. It’s been a magnificent four years – I’ve enjoyed every moment. I’m disappointed we couldn’t get a better result tonight – I thought our second-half performance deserved a draw.

"We would have so much liked to finish the season at home with a good result against one of the top teams and sent you home a little bit happier, but I must say it’s wonderful to see you all back here.

"I know there’s only about a third of our capacity but the noise you made tonight and the support you gave us was absolutely first class and as you saw, it spurred the players on.

"As I said many times yesterday in many interviews, it’s been a real privilege to come back and work at Crystal Palace Football Club for the last four years. I’ve been blessed with a fantastic group of players.

"As you saw tonight, after a first-half we weren’t probably playing at our best and having quite a difficult task against a very good Arsenal side. You saw the way they came out in the second-half, and in actual fact we were very, very close to winning the game: that’s what this team is, that’s what you’ve got, and that’s something that’s what you’ve made as well by your support.

"I shall definitely miss everybody. I will shall miss football of course, there’s no question about that. But it’s been a fantastic journey for me, and I’ve really enjoyed these last four years of it.

"Once again I thank you very much for that. I thank Chairman for supporting me and giving me the chance to work here, and I know I’m leaving the club in a very, very good place, and you’re going to see a lot of very, very good Premier League football here next year.

"Thank you very much."

READ NEXT: Roy Hodgson - The south Londoner who conquered football