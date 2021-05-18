Skip to site footer
Football pays tribute to Roy Hodgson as he departs Palace

2 Hours ago

The footballing community has reacted to the news that Roy Hodgson will be leaving Crystal Palace at the end of the season and taking a step back from Premier League management, with tributes coming from ex-players and pundits alike.

With the rest of the Premier League press conferences underway, reaction came first from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who paid tribute to Hodgson’s impact on the English game.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was the next to pay tribue to Hodgson's long and succesful career.

Sean Dyche praised Hodgson's longevity in the game, and joked that he could not see himself following suit.

Former Palace hero Shefki Kuqi, who played under Hodgson for Finland, told cpfc.co.uk of his admiration for the manager.

“He’s an unbelievable person – I’ve been fortunate enough to have so many different managers throughout my career but I must say Roy stands out on the top of that list for me,” he said. “Not just what he has done in the game but as a person and a human being. Let’s be honest, sometimes when people get to the top level, they change a little bit. But for me, Roy has always been the same person.

Kuqi 2.jpg

“Even when he managed England he never changed, and to be manager of the England national team is just unbelievable. I will always remember when England were playing Estonia away, I was in Helsinki and I phoned him before I went to watch the game. On matchday I went to their hotel and Roy came down and picked me up and we had a chat – on a matchday! How many managers in the world will do that? He just stands out for me.

“As a coach as well, he’s a great manager. He was always so clear with the message of what he wanted from you. To do what he’s done and with the resources he’s had, he’s done an unbelievable job wherever he’s been. He’s established Crystal Palace’s place in the Premier League over the last few seasons, and he leaves a great platform for whoever comes next.”

Steven Reid, who was a member of the coaching staff under Hodgson, has a similar opinion of the manager.

Mark Schwarzer, who played under Hodgson at Fulham in the most succesful spell in their recent history, told the BBC: "I’m sure the Crystal Palace fans who will be in the stadium on Wednesday will show their appreciation for Roy. They will realise what he has done for the club and what his team has accomplished.

"The players and the staff all speak incredibly highly of Roy Hodgson and the environment he’s created. If they are able to take that next step and be successful, a lot of that will be down to the very rock solid foundation that Roy was heavily involved in."

The current squad were keen to pay public homage to Hodgson:

The reaction from supporters has been touching, with the Palace faithful determined to deliver a rousing send-off at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening.

Hodgson has recieved praise from the media, including those who have covered his career for the past few years.

Club News

Roy Hodgson to step down as Crystal Palace manager

Just now

Roy Hodgson will leave his role as manager of Crystal Palace F.C. at the end of this season. Hodgson’s final match in charge of the Eagles will be at Anfield against Liverpool on Sunday, his...

Read full article

Club News

Roy Hodgson: The south Londoner who conquered football

2 Hours ago

In one of the longest and most diverse tales in modern football, the latest chapter closes. Curriculum Vitae, in its most literal translation, means ‘course of life’. The course of any football...

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: The best images from Hodgson's time at Palace

2 Hours ago

After four successful years in SE25, not just on the pitch but on the training ground and in the community, Roy Hodgson’s tenure at Selhurst Park is coming to an end – and one of the club's...

Read full article

Development

All the best moments from Palace U23s play-off semi-final heroics v Wolves

5 Hours ago

Last night, Crystal Palace Under-23s emerged victorious after extra-time against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League 2 Division 2 play-off semi-final - and you can watch all the highlights...

Read full article

