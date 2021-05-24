Skip to site footer
Gallery: The best images from Palace U23s play-off celebrations

Just now

Crystal Palace Under-23s secured promotion to the Premier League 2 Division 1 after beating Sunderland in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

After 120-minutes penalties were required as neither side could find a way through. Academy prospect David Omilabu stepped up from the spot to score the winning penalty to send Palace into the Premier League 2 Division 1 next season.

Enjoy 20 of the best images from the monumentus celebrations above, as Shaun Derry's men triumphed over Sunderland.

Relive the winning moment below:

