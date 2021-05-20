Skip to site footer
The best images from Palace's Selhust Lap of Appreciation

4 Hours ago

Palace bid farewell to Selhurst Park for another season after their final home match against Arsenal, on an emotional evening in south London.

The evening was particularly significant as 6,500 fans returned to the stadium for the first time since December, roaring Palace on and creating a deafening atmosphere.

The result was only half the story, with Roy Hodgson saying farewell to the fans after four succesful years at the club.

After full-time, the players took a lap of the field to show their appreciation to the supporters after a challenging season - you can check out the best images in the gallery above, or watch the video in full below!

READ NEXT: "I've enjoyed every moment" - every word from Hodgson's emotional farewell

