Gallery: The best images from Hodgson's time at Palace

2 Hours ago

After four successful years in SE25, not just on the pitch but on the training ground and in the community, Roy Hodgson’s tenure at Selhurst Park is coming to an end – and one of the club's photographers Seb Frej has picked out his favourite images of the Palace manager over the years.

Roy Hodgson: The south Londoner who conquered football

2 Hours ago

Football is not the fair weather fan, as the saying goes, and that can certainly be said for south London, as Hodgson and his players worked through rain, wind and snow to keep Palace in the Premier League.

Before COVID-19 there were visits to the community and outreach to local schools and charities, where that competitive spirit was no less evident – check out the celebration photos above!

There were relationships cultivated with players, who trusted Hodgson and he them to produce the best for the club, particularly Wilfried Zaha, whose bond with the manager has been captured through the years in the gallery above.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, there were the fans, who took to their hearts one of their own leading their club: a south London man returned to rescue Palace and establish them as Premier League regulars.

Check out all the best images of Hodgson’s time at Palace in the gallery above!

