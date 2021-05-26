Skip to site footer
Gallery: 25 of the best photos from the 2020/21 season

3 Hours ago

With the Premier League season having ended last weekend, take a look back at some of the most eye-catching photos of 2020/21.

Photographers Sebastian Frej, Dan Weir and Neil Everitt have taken thousands of memorable snaps at Selhurst Park, Copers Cope and across the country on Palace’s travels - check out some of their best shots in the gallery above and read a little more detail below!

  1. Team photo - The final team photo at Selhurst Park in front of the fans

    Photos of the season 20-21 - A1 Team Photo.jpg

  2. Team photo - Team photo from the final training session of the season

    Photos of the season 20-21 - A2 Team Photo Training.jpg

  3. Jean-Philippe Mateta - Trademark corner flag celebration after scoring against Brighton

    Photos of the season 20-21 - A3 Mateta.jpg

  4. Christian Benteke - The winning goal in the 95th-minute against Brighton, edited by Sebastian Frej

    Photos of the season 20-21 - A4 Benteke.jpg

  5. Fans - sunset on the fans during the Arsenal match

    Photos of the season 20-21 - A5 Fans.jpg

  6. Wilfried Zaha - the volley against Leicester, edited by Sebastian Frej

    Photos of the season 20-21 - A6 Zaha v Leicester.jpg

  7. Zaha - captain against Manchester United

    Photos of the season 20-21 - A7 Zaha Captain.jpg

  8. Celebrations v Spurs - Jeffrey Schlupp scores and celebrates with the fans in the Holmesdale

    Photos of the season 20-21 - A8 Celebrations v Spurs.jpg

  9. Vicente Guaita - throwing a snowball during the January snowstorm

    Photos of the season 20-21 - A9 Guaita snow.jpg

  10. Eberechi Eze - goal v Sheffield United that was nominated for the LFA Goal of the Season award, edited by Sebastian Frej

    Photos of the season 20-21 - B1 Eze v Sheffield United Home.jpg

  11. Scott Dann - fending off two defenders to head in the opening goal against Leeds

    Photos of the season 20-21 - B2 Scott Dann header v Leeds.jpg

  12. Benteke and Cheikhou Kouyaté - celebrating the equaliser against Arsenal in front of the fans

    Photos of the season 20-21 - B3 Benteke and Kouyate celebrating v Arsenal.jpg

  13. Eze - his free-kick against Leeds, his first goal for the Eagles, edited by Sebastian Frej

    Photos of the season 20-21 - B4 Eze free-kick v Leeds.jpg

  14. Michy Batshuayi - celebrating the late equaliser against Everton

    Photos of the season 20-21 - B5 Batshuayi.jpg

  15. Gary Cahill - diving header v Newcastle, which won the game for the Eagles

    Photos of the season 20-21 - B6 Cahill.jpg

  16. Zaha - the opening goal of Palace’s 20/21 season against Southampton, edited by Sebastian Frej

    Photos of the season 20-21 - B7 Zaha first goal of the season v Southampton.jpg

  17. Guaita - saving a Kelechi Iheanacho penalty

    Photos of the season 20-21 - B8 Guaita penalty save.jpg

  18. Joel Ward and Tyrick Mitchell - celebrations after the winner against Aston Villa

    Photos of the season 20-21 - B9 Ward and Mitchell.jpg

  19. Jaïro Riedewald and Patrick van Aanholt - Palace’s two Dutch players celebrating against Newcastle

    Photos of the season 20-21 - C1 Jairo and PVA.jpg

  20. Riedewald - celebrating his first goal for the Eagles against Fulham

    Photos of the season 20-21 - C2 Jairo Riedewald first goal.jpg

  21. Eze - his winner against Wolves, edited by Sebastian Frej

    Photos of the season 20-21 - C3 Eze v Wolves.jpg

  22. Roy Hodgson and Steve Parish - the Chairman awarding the manager for his time at the club

    Photos of the season 20-21 - C4 Roy Hodgson and Steve Parish.jpg

  23. Hodgson, Ray Lewington and Dave Reddington - leading a training session

    Photos of the season 20-21 - C5 Hodgson, Lewington and Guyett.jpg

  24. Hodgson and Jürgen Klopp - Hodgson’s final game as Palace manager

    Photos of the season 20-21 - C6 Klopp and Hodgson.jpg

  25. Selhurst Park - the sun setting on SE25 in the final home game of the season

    Photos of the season 20-21 - C7 Selhurst Park Sunset.jpg

READ NEXT: The best images from Palace's Selhurst Lap of Appreciation

Club News

Foundation

Community and police play at Selhurst Park to celebrate year of partnership

21 Hours ago

Selhurst Park today hosted the Metropolitan Police and community leaders in a match to celebrate a year's partnership working together to tackle serious violence and knife crime amongst young people...

Read full article

Club News

American midfielder Jacob Montes to join Palace

25 May 2021

Crystal Palace F.C. has reached an agreement to sign 22-year-old Jacob Montes on a one-year term, subject to international clearance.

Read full article

Academy

Scott Banks and Sion Spence earn international call-ups

25 May 2021

Scott Banks has been named in Scotland's Under-21 squad for their upcoming international friendlies.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Palace's 90/91 Zenith Data Systems Cup replica shirts on sale now

2 Hours ago

With the season drawing to a close last weekend, clubs around the country are hanging their remaining shirts out for sale as they prepare for a new look in 2021/22.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Club News

Hodgson praises 'supernatural' staff and details player trait he's proudest of

21 May 2021

Roy Hodgson took the chance to praise his 'supernatural' backroom staff before taking on his final game as Crystal Palace manager.

Read full article

