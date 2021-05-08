Schlupp eager to continue collecting minutes as season closes

After featuring for 70 minutes of Crystal Palace's confident 2-0 victory over Sheffield United, Jeffrey Schlupp could express his satisfaction with a solid team performance and positive individual period.

With four games of the season remaining, Palace secured mathematical safety against the Blades, and for Schlupp, that comes as part and parcel of a strong end to the campaign:

"First of all, it was a good performance," he told Palace TV. "We wanted to come and come in on the front foot, press high up the pitch and I felt we did that well. We created chances and managed to score two goals as well. We obviously want to finish the season off well and I think, looking at the last few games, we’ve started well here and want to keep that going.

"I’ve had a bit of a stop/start season. I’ve kept fit, I want to keep fit and I’ve had to be a bit patient - coming back from injury, obviously getting my fitness up. I’m happy to have got through 70 minutes today and hopefully I can get some more minutes and some more starts under my belt to finish the season off strongly."

The midfielder then focused more closely on the game itself, echoing the comments of Roy Hodgson and Joel Ward in commending Palace's attacking approach:

"We wanted to come here on the front foot. The last couple of results didn’t go our way and we didn’t have much of the ball playing against a couple of the top sides, but we came here thinking we wanted to dominate the play, we wanted to be nice and aggressive. I think we came and did that. We wanted to force them into mistakes higher up the pitch and I thought we did that well.

"We wanted to start fast. We scored after a minute which showed us we did it well and we wanted to keep that going. But we knew it was going to be tough to do it all game so we had to pick our moments but I thought we did that really well."

READ NEXT: Ward explains ability of 'frighteningly good' Palace frontline