Ward: We'd like to upset the party

Joel Ward has urged his Palace teammates to upset Liverpool’s Champions League hopes as they head to Anfield for the final match of the Premier League season.

“We’re in the sport of football and we want to perform,” he said in his pre-match interview. “We want to make sure we end the season well. We were unfortunate not to get a result against Arsenal against Tuesday, but we’d like to upset the party here today.

“You live for these sort of moments: playing games and having the fans back in. Ultimately, we just go out there and make sure we give a good account of ourselves, and give ourselves a good chance to do so.”

Ward praised the impact of Roy Hodgson, as the Palace manager prepares for his final match in charge of the Ealges.

“It has [been a strange week],” he said. “When you’ve been around someone who has left their mark on world football, it’s obviously a strange thing to see them stepping back. But what a career he has had.”

