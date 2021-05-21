Everything you need to know as Palace U23s take on Sunderland in play-off final

Crystal Palace Under-23s will look to secure promotion as they clash with Sunderland in the Premier League 2 Division 2 play-off final on Monday, 24th May (19:00 BST).

Match preview

Palace U23s come into this game after a 3-2 extra-time victory against Wolves last Monday in the play-off semi-final. The Eagles welcomed two Under-18s prospects into the squad for the semi-final, one of them being league-leading goalscorer David Omilabu - whose goal made the difference last time out.

Sunderland upset the odds by beating second-placed Stoke City in their semi-final last Monday. They come into the game after going unbeaten in their last five games.

What are the rules of this final?

Each team can field a goalkeeper over the age limit (23) and up to three "over-age" outfield players

Five subs can be named, though only three can be used

One winner - one team promoted, one team remains in their league

If the scores are level after 90 minutes, the game moves to extra-time

If the scores are still level after extra-time, the game will be decided by penalties

What happens if Palace win?

If Shaun Derry’s Eagles overcome the Black Cats, they secure promotion to the Premier League 2 Division 1 - the highest level of development football.

This would be a fantastic achievement for the Development squad as this is their first season as a Category 1 Academy.

Promotion would also mean they get to test themselves against the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal next season.

How can I watch?

The club are delighted to welcome back a limited number of fans to Selhurst Park for this game as lockdown restrictions are being eased. Tickets are currently on sale now and you can find out more information by clicking here.

If you can’t make it to Selhurst Park, you can watch the Eagles take on Sunderland live on Palace TV.

The below supporters can watch the U23s take on Sunderland free:

20/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members

Academy Founder Members - supporters who refunded any amount of their 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket

Ensure you are logged-in to the same account your Membership, 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket/s was purchased with and watch on Palace TV from before the 19:00 kick-off.

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app.

All supporters, please note:

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.

