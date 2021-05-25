Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

American midfielder Jacob Montes to join Palace

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace F.C. has reached an agreement to sign 22-year-old Jacob Montes on a one-year term, subject to international clearance.

Development

Crystal Palace Under-23s season review

9 Hours ago

The American midfielder, who grew up in South Florida, joins from college team Georgetown University in Washington, D.C, where he played a major role in the side that won its first NCAA National Championship in 2019.

During Georgetown's championship campaign, Montes co-led his team in scoring with 11 goals, five assists, and recognition as Big East Conference Midfielder of the Year.

Having represented the United States national team at the Under-19 level, Montes also played for Portland Timbers USL reserves, Portland Timbers Academy, FC Florida U23 and FC Florida Prep Academy.

Having put pen to paper, Montes said: “I’m extremely excited. It’s been a dream to be a professional soccer player since I could walk, really, so to be able to sign for a Premier League club is incredible.

“I want to try to make a good impression, and do whatever I can to perform at the highest level.”

Chairman Steve Parish said: “We’ve been really impressed by Jacob, and welcome him to the club.”

READ NEXT: Hodgson praises 'supernatural' staff and details player trait he's proudest of

Kit clearance banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Academy

Scott Banks named in Scotland Under-21 squad

1 Hour ago

Scott Banks has been named in Scotland's Under-21 squad for their upcoming international friendlies.

Read full article

Development

Play-off winners: How Palace Under-23s clinched promotion at first attempt

9 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s have secured promotion to the Premier League 2 Division 1 after victory in a penalty shoot-out against Sunderland in the play-off final.

Read full article

Development

Gallery: The best images from Palace U23s' play-off celebrations

16 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s secured promotion to the Premier League 2 Division 1 after beating Sunderland in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Read full article

Match Reports

U23s Report: Palace U23s seal promotion to PL2 Division 1 on penalties

18 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s have secured promotion to the Premier League 2 Division 1 after beating Sunderland 5-3 on penalties at a rainy Selhurst Park on Monday evening.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Hodgson praises 'supernatural' staff and details player trait he's proudest of

21 May 2021

Roy Hodgson took the chance to praise his 'supernatural' backroom staff before taking on his final game as Crystal Palace manager.

Read full article

Club News

"We're buzzing!" - Fans react to Selhurst Park return

19 May 2021

Fans are pouring back into Selhurst Park for the first time since December, as the Palace faithful prepare for the visit of Arsenal and bid farewell to Roy Hodgson in his final home fixture in...

Read full article

Club News

Win signed match-worn Palace shirts to support Geoff Thomas

19 May 2021

Supporters can get their hands on a signed, match-worn Crystal Palace shirt and raise money to support legend Geoff Thomas’ fundraising for Cure Leukaemia, the charity that saved his life.

Read full article

Club News

Why Roy Hodgson doesn't want 'Frank Sinatra situation' after leaving Palace

19 May 2021

Frank Sinatra played over 1,000 concerts after retiring in 1971.

Read full article

View more