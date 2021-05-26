Skip to site footer
Reviewing Palace's memorable, ZDS-winning '91 shirt

3 Hours ago

In every 2020/21 matchday programme, we reviewed some of the best - and worst - Crystal Palace kits ever produced.

As the Club Shop launches its 1991 Zenith Data Systems final replica, look back to one of the most worn and eye-catching strips in Palace history: 1990-93 home.

Crystal Palace's Zenith Data Systems Cup replica shirts now on sale

6 Hours ago

The 1990/91 kit marked such a classy design that Palace hardly changed it for three seasons. First worn in ‘90/91 with Virgin as the sponsors, this red, buttoned shirt lasted through to 1993. It knew its class.

The shirt bore two different sponsors and two different designers, but the first strip by Bukta stands out for its sparking of a fine era for style. 1990/91 may have been the final truly incredible Palace campaign of the time, but it continued their late ‘80s legacy of being one of the best dressed teams on the pitch.

This strip is arguably the best ‘more red than blue’ effort the club has managed and the slightly shining pattern is a ‘90s treat we all wish would still work today. Inoffensively audacious.

The blue hems on the shorts are a subtle but smart addition, too, and the following season both Tulip and Bukta were branded across the left leg – a break from the usual uninterrupted norm.

What we like: A proper collar, buttons et al.

Even better if: Buttons that fastened properly – messy, flapping collars detract from this kit a touch.

Wore it best: Ian Wright.

Story of the season: Palace were riding on three remarkable highs at the end of 90/91: promotion in ’89, the FA Cup final in ’90, finishing third in ’91 and, of course, claiming the Zenith Data Systems trophy that same year.

90/91 can arguably be called Palace's most successful campaign, a view taken by manager Steve Coppell.

The Eagles finished high enough to secure a European berth the following season, but the rule change that permitted Liverpool's early re-entry kept Palace to domestic affairs, and subsequently several key figures departed in following seasons.

The finest hour: Winning the Zenith Data Systems final 4-1 over Everton at Wembley.

This kit sparkling in the retro style, the Eagles claimed their only major trophy to date with conviction. 

Where are they now? Most of Palace's iconic 90/91 squad went on to forge successful post-playing careers in the media, management or business.

As for the ZDS, it was abolished in 1992 after seven unique years.

Buyers’ guide: You’ve got three seasons to pick out a shirt in this design, so it shouldn’t be hard to find one for sale. The ‘90/91 shirt is probably the easiest to lay your hands on – but bizarrely it seems the yellow away shirt from this time is even more common.

Get your hands on the new '91 replica shirt here!

Zenith Data Systems shirt banner.jpeg


