Hodgson 'fascinated' by 'must-watch' When Eagles Dare docuseries

Roy Hodgson expressed his eagerness to watch recently announced Crystal Palace documentary When Eagles Dare, which launches on Amazon Prime Video on June 4th.

When Eagles Dare charts Crystal Palace F.C.’s remarkable resurgence from financial ruin and administration in 2010, to playing in the 2013 Championship Play-Offs for promotion to the Premier League.

Hodgson, a Croydon-born Palace supporter, said he considers that period of Palace history to be 'fascinating' and said he was sure the documentary would be a 'must-watch'.

Speaking in his pre-Sheffield United press conference, the manager said:

"I’m fascinated [by the prospect of the documentary]. I think it’s very, very interesting. I’ve enjoyed all of these documentaries that have been brought out so far on many football clubs and players.

"I’ve found them quite fascinating; it gives an insight, if you like, into club life which certainly is interesting for me to compare. As a supporter or fan of the club, [it’s] perhaps even more interesting because I at least have got a pretty good idea of what does go on behind the scenes.

"I think it will be a very, very good documentary - I’m really looking forward to seeing it. It’s been a long time in the making, a lot of hard work’s gone into it."

Hodgson went on to explain that, for a current Palace manager, the club's remarkable few years preceding sustained Premier League survival are a particularly poignant focus.

He said: "It really covers a very, very interesting period in the club’s history where, quite frankly, we're [now] on the brink of celebrating eight successive seasons in the Premier League and looking forward to a ninth one.

"Whereas it’s not that long ago where the club could quite easily have plummeted into what is now Division One and that would have been a hell of a long way back to the Premier League from there.

"That’s thanks of course to true supporters like Steve Parish and Stephen Browett who actually put their fanship on the line alongside their money to rescue the club. I can’t wait to see it and I’m certain for any Crystal Palace fan it will be a must-watch. But I think it will interest a lot of people in football who don’t happen to be connected with Palace themself."

