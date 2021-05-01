Skip to site footer
Hodgson praises standout peformer in Man City defeat

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson reserved special praise for Tyrick Mitchell’s performance after Palace’s two goal defeat to Manchester City at Selhurst Park.

“I thought he was excellent,” he told BT Sport after the game. “I thought the goalkeeper and the whole back four were very, very good. It’s not easy to play against that quality of opposition – they were all fresh and playing for places with a possible Champions League final coming up.

“Tyrick in particular, coming in for his first game in a long time, will be pleased with his performance.”

Hodgson was disappointed by the result, but accepted the difficulty of playing against such top level opposition.

“Unfortunately, playing against a team with so much technical ability, you have to work very, very hard just to keep them at bay,” he said. “Their first goal, again, it not because we’ve defended really badly. It’s just a fantastic pass, control and shot.

“Of course, all the good work that you’ve done then to keep them at bay, you know you’re going to have to work unbelievably hard to score one or two goals.”

