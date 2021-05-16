Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson praises 'popular' Mitchell after 'rousing applause' from teammates

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson told his post-match press conference that Tyrick Mitchell received a 'rousing' round of applause from his Crystal Palace teammates after the left-back scored his first professional goal.

The Palace manager was full of praise for Mitchell - the Academy graduate he brought into the first-team - after the 21-year-old earned his first professional goal and assist in the Eagles' 3-2 victory over Aston Villa.

Hodgson said: "It [the goal] was a fitting end to a very good performance for him throughout the game. It was an excellent cross for Christian Benteke’s equaliser and I thought he worked hard to defend in quite difficult circumstances at times in the first-half.

"In the second-half he continued to work and combined extremely well with Wilf [Zaha] and [Eberechi] Eze down that left-hand side.

"He created chances at regular intervals in the second-half and was often a part of the attack and of course at the end he pops up and scores the winner. It was a great game, very much appreciated by his teammates who gave him a rousing round of applause when he came in after the game.

First Team

Tyrick Mitchell reflects on Crystal Palace goal and assist v Aston Villa

5 Hours ago

"His future is very bright and I’m hoping to see him go on to have a very good Premier League career."

Having mentioned the support Mitchell's senior teammates showed, Hodgson was then asked about the defender's popularity, to which he provided a behind the scenes insight.

"He’s popular basically for the right reasons: he works hard, trains hard, always does his job, listens to what he’s being told and does what’s asked of him. He ever shirks any aspects of the game: getting forward to support, running back, blocking crosses to defend.

"That’s what we want from our players and from our left-back. If you do it and do it as well as he does, you’re going to be a popular figure. He shows the players around him, his teammates: ‘Trust me, because with me in your team you’re going to win.’"

Full highlights and post-match reaction from this game will be shown for free on Palace TV. Keep an eye out by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app.

Training White - Web Banner.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Benteke credits Hodgson with Palace form

3 Hours ago

After scoring a third goal in three games with his header against Aston Villa, Christian Benteke said his Crystal Palace form is a credit to the faith manager Roy Hodgson has shown him.

Read full article

First Team

Deserving Mitchell scoops MOTM for Villa goal and assist

4 Hours ago

Tyrick Mitchell unsurprisingly scooped Crystal Palace's eToro Man of the Match after his landmark performance against Aston Villa.

Read full article

First Team

Tyrick Mitchell reveals thoughts behind first Palace goal

5 Hours ago

Speaking after securing his first goal and assist for Crystal Palace, it's no wonder Academy graduate Tyrick Mitchell repeated the phrase 'dream come true'.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Eagles victorious in gripping Villa comeback

6 Hours ago

Tyrick Mitchell scored his first Crystal Palace goal in a gripping victory over Aston Villa in which the Eagles pinned their guests back in an impressive second-half comeback.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Benteke credits Hodgson with Palace form

3 Hours ago

After scoring a third goal in three games with his header against Aston Villa, Christian Benteke said his Crystal Palace form is a credit to the faith manager Roy Hodgson has shown him.

Read full article

First Team

Deserving Mitchell scoops MOTM for Villa goal and assist

4 Hours ago

Tyrick Mitchell unsurprisingly scooped Crystal Palace's eToro Man of the Match after his landmark performance against Aston Villa.

Read full article

First Team

Tyrick Mitchell reveals thoughts behind first Palace goal

5 Hours ago

Speaking after securing his first goal and assist for Crystal Palace, it's no wonder Academy graduate Tyrick Mitchell repeated the phrase 'dream come true'.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson pinpoints Benteke characteristic behind form

14 May 2021

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson commended striker Christian Benteke’s season while speaking in the pre-match press conference ahead of Palace’s clash with Aston Villa.

Read full article

View more