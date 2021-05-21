Skip to site footer
Roy Hodgson reveals outpour of support ahead of final game

1 Hour ago

Ahead of his final match as Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson explained just how much support has come in since he announced his decision to step down.

In the final home game of the season, Hodgson was met with a number of tributes including a standing ovation after his farewell speech: “The reception the other night from the club, the players - what they did on the field - the fans, the day. I’m taken aback really by the reception from the players and the presentations to Ray Lewington and myself, all these things that we didn’t expect.

“Other people have come with presents and gifts and thank yous for the time that we’ve spent together, it’s strange because it’s us that need to be thanking you. Certainly thanking the players and the club, but also the backroom staff at the club, and we certainly need to be thanking the media.

"For me it’s a time of great gratitude and I’m a bit taken aback that so many people are telling me they’re grateful for what we’ve done. So it’s a nice feeling in that respect, though it is strange. The game the other night I must say, it was very hard and after the game even harder."

First Team

Gallery: The best images from Crystal Palace's final Selhurst Park game of the season

20 May 2021

It’s been far from business as usual as a result of the outpour of tributes and the events taking place during the previous game, as Hodgson explains further: “There have been so many really touching gestures I’ve experienced over these last couple of days, and not to mention the incredible scenes on Wednesday evening and reception I got from the crowd.

“And also the way the club has handled it and the good things they have said about Ray and myself as we leave our jobs behind. I don’t think people would believe me if I said it’s business as usual. How can it be?

"Will it feel the same as maybe it would have done when I’m soon preparing for next season? No. There will be further emotion – more so that we’re playing at Anfield, which is a pretty emotional stadium."

Looking forward, Hodgson is optimistic that the club is in a stable place and must remain grounded and consider the question: 'What does pushing on mean?'

“We’ve talked about it before, for me the stability of the club is a very important thing. I believe the club will push on and will get better, stronger.

“Being in the Premier League itself is a vital component for teams like ours. I’d prefer my departure to be met with the idea that there is a stable base, there is a good group of players here,  the club’s in very good condition financially, playing wise.

“There are opportunities to get a stronger squad together, but let’s not put the new manager in a different light, having kept the club in the league in around the middle of the league. Personally I prefer expectations to remain at a realistic level.”

