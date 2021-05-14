Skip to site footer
Hodgson: Crystal Palace's pre-Aston Villa fitness update

Just now

Ahead of Crystal Palace’s clash with Aston Villa on Sunday, Roy Hodgson provided a fitness update after playing two games in the space of four days.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Palace manager explained that centre-back James Tomkins is close to recovery, but that James McArthur is still a doubt.

“McArthur I’m more doubtful about than James Tomkins. I think Tomkins is getting very very close to getting ready to play.”

Hodgson provided further updates across the rest of the squad: “Patrick van Aanholt has a family issue, so I don’t think we’ll be seeing him this weekend.

Nathaniel Clyne is sick, but it’s been a bit of a 24-hour illness going round and we’ll see how he’s recovered tomorrow.

“Alongside McArthur it’s Connor Wickham and Mamadou Sakho that are still unavailable.”

Palace appear to have otherwise come out of the victory against Sheffield United and the midweek defeat against Southampton unscathed.

READ NEXT: Palace Preview: Find out more about Eagles eye-catching home record against Villa

