Hodgson outlines aims for congested Premier League close

4 Hours ago

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before Southampton, Roy Hodgson indicated his aims approaching the final few games of the season.

“I don’t think anyone wants this season to fizzle out. Most of the excitement is going to be around the final relegation spot and the top three.

“There’s a big group [of teams] who don’t have much to play for, but every Premier League game is a big occasion watched by lots of people, judged by lots of people. [So] we need to make sure the performances are good.”

First Team

How to follow Southampton v Crystal Palace live - including TV details

9 May 2021

Reflecting on the fact the Saints game comes only a few days after the 2-0 win at Sheffield United, Hodgson added: “[It is] a tough programme, it’s not a given that we can take points willy nilly, but that’s what we have to try and do.

“The extra fixture comes about because of the [FA Cup semi-final.] We’ll be as we were at the start of the game against Sheffield United. It’s a big ask looking at the fixtures this week, lots of travelling.”

But the effect and demands of travelling are nothing new to Hodgson or the players: “We’re professionals, we have 38 games a year, plus cup games. Each and every one of those occasions puts an onus on you to perform to the best of your ability. If you’ve been brought in for certain skills we want to see those skills.

“The demands we make on a player to play Southampton two days after mathematically securing safety is the same as the first day of the season. Our demands are always high and I hope that the players share that, they’re proud, it’s not easy to become a Premiership player.

“You have to go through a lot of heartache, so it’s up to them to make sure every time they take the field they give the performances they know they are capable of giving and what we are demanding.”

Read Next

Match Previews

Palace Preview: How Eagles can capitalise against struggling Saints

Just now

Crystal Palace will look to secure a league double over Southampton for the first time since the 1990/91 season on Tuesday, 11th May (20:15 BST).

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: ‘Eze is at the threshold of a fantastic career’

2 Hours ago

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before facing Southampton, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson commended midfielder Eberechi Eze on his season so far.

Read full article

Club News

Ambrose opens up on mental health strains in football

10 Hours ago

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Darren Ambrose is one of the club's most iconic figures of recent years. In his regular programme column at the start of Mental Health Awareness Week, he chose to take...

Read full article

Club News

Grab extra 25% off Away Iconic Range until Wednesday

10 Hours ago

With the end of the season fast approaching, the Palace Club Shops are offering an extra 25% off the stylish Away Iconic Range!

Read full article

First Team

