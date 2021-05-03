Skip to site footer
Team news: Two first-teamers start in strong U23s side - watch LIVE

2 Hours ago

James Tomkins and Nathaniel Clyne start in a strong Crystal Palace Under-23s side to take on Middlesbrough at Selhurst Park (13:00 BST) - and you can see how the boys get on LIVE on Palace TV.

Tomkins and Clyne start in defence alongside Jay-Rich Baghuelou and Jake O'Brien. Sion Spence, Alfie Matthews and Rob Street make up a strong attacking trio.

Four Under-18s prospects make the matchday squad, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Aidan Steele, Tayo Adaramola and Owen Goodman available off the substitutes bench.

Palace: Webber (GK), Tomkins, O'Brien, Rich-Baghuelou, Clyne, D. Boateng, M. Boateng, Taylor, Spence, Matthews, Street.

Subs: Goodman (GK), Steele, Adaramola, Rak-Sakyi, Gordon.

The below supporters can watch the U23s take on Middlesbrough free:

  • 20/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members
  • Academy Founder Members - supporters who refunded any amount of their 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket

Ensure you are logged-in to the same account your Membership, 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket/s was purchased with and watch on Palace TV from before the 13:00 kick-off.

How can I watch?

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass can be purchased from 10:00 BST today, and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app. 

All supporters, please note:

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.

