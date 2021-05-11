Skip to site footer
Team news: Academy prospects feature in strong Palace U23s squad for play-off semi-final

11 May 2021

Crystal Palace Under-23s have named a strong starting XI as they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League 2 Division 2 play-off semi-final (19:00 BST) - a match you can watch LIVE on Palace TV.

Academy prospect Jesurun Rak-Sakyi starts in place of Alfie Matthews in the only change from the starting XI that secured the play-off place against Middlesbrough.

U23s manager Shaun Derry has also named leading U18s Premier League goalscorer David Omilabu on the bench for the Eagles, as Rob Street continues to lead the line.

Captain Jake O’Brien continues at the heart of the defence alongside Jay Rich-Baghuelou.

Crystal Palace: Webber (GK), Russell, Rich-Baghuelou, M. Boateng, Hobbs, O’Brien, D. Boateng, Taylor, Street, Spence, Rak-Sakyi.

Subs: Whitworth (GK), Hannam, Omilabu, Gordon, Trialist.

How can I watch?

The below supporters can watch the U23s take on Wolves free:

  • 20/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members
  • Academy Founder Members - supporters who refunded any amount of their 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app.

All supporters, please note:

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.

READ NEXT: Everything you need to know as Palace U23s take on Wolves in play-off semi-final

Read Next

Match Reports

U23s Report: Eagles into play-off final after victory in extra-time against Wolves

Just now

Crystal Palace Under-23s have progressed into the Premier League 2 Division 2 play-off final, after a 3-2 extra-time victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers at a rainy Selhurst Park on Monday...

Read full article

Club News

Crystal Palace mourns death of former kit man Brian Rogers

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Football Club were saddened to learn of the passing of former Kit Manager, Brian Rogers.

Read full article

First Team

Palace v Arsenal: full match details and how to watch on TV

8 Hours ago

Crystal Palace take on Arsenal at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, 19th May (19:00 BST) and you can find out all the details you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Benteke and Batshuayi in Belgium squad for European Championship

9 Hours ago

Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi have been called up to represent Belgium after Roberto Martinez named his squad for this summer’s European Championships.

Read full article

View more