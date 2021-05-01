Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Team news: Palace make double change for City clash

5 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson makes two changes to his lineup as Crystal Palace welcome Manchester City to Selhurst Park, with Andros Townsend and Tyrick Mitchell returning to the side.

Townsend takes the place of Jordan Ayew in the attack, with Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha to support Christian Benteke.

Mitchell replaces Patrick van Aanholt at left-back, with the rest of the back four unchanged: Cheikhou Kouyaté once again partners Scott Dann, with Joel Ward the final defender. Jairo Riedewald is alongside Luka Milivojevic in midfield.

Gary Cahill returns to the matchday squad and is available from the bench, with Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michy Batshuayi all among the substitutes.

The visitors make eight changes from the side that beat Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, including three in attack, with the Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez dropping to the bench to be replaced by Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero and Raheem Sterling.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Kouyaté, Dann, Mitchell, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Zaha, Eze, Townsend, Benteke.

Subs: Butland (GK), Van Aanholt, Ayew, Mateta, Schlupp, McCarthy, Batshuayi, Cahill, Kelly.

Man City: Ederson (GK), Aké, Sterling, Jesus, Agüero, Laporte, Rodri, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Cancelo.

Subs: Steffen (GK), Walker, Dias, Gündogan, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Foden.

Kit clearance banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Hodgson praises standout peformer in Man City defeat

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson reserved special praise for Tyrick Mitchell’s performance after Palace’s two goal defeat to Manchester City at Selhurst Park.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Palace fall to champions-elect Man City

2 Hours ago

Manchester City demonstrated their title-winning credentials as they broke down a determined Crystal Palace side to take all three points from south London.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Under-18s put five past Brighton

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-18s continued to put pressure on Fulham at the top of the U18s Premier League South as they put five past Brighton on the south coast.

Read full article

First Team

Ayew reveals how Palace prepared for City and his top 10 hopes

3 Hours ago

Speaking with Premier League Productions ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Manchester City, Jordan Ayew said he is optimistic about Palace’s chances in the game and season remainder.

Read full article

View more