Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Team news: Academy prospect on bench in Hodgson's final Palace lineup

7 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson makes two changes to his final lineup as Crystal Palace manager as the Eagles travel to Anfield, with Academy prospect Jesurun Rak-Sakyi among the substitutes.

Jordan Ayew starts in attack in place of the unavailable Christian Benteke, while Jairo Riedewald replaces Jeffrey Schlupp in midfield. Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend complete the attack.

Academy winger Rak-Sakyi is among the substitutes for the third time this season, with Jean-Philippe Mateta another attacking reinforcement available to Hodgson.

Liverpool are unchanged from their victory over Burnley midweek as they attempt to seal a Champions League place, with the familiar trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino leading the line

Liverpool: Alisson (GK), Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R. Williams, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Salah

Subs: Adrian (GK), Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, N. Williams.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell, Riedewald, Kouyate, McCarthy, Townsend, Ayew, Zaha.

Subs: Butland (GK), van Aanholt, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi.

READ NEXT: Mitchell and Riedewald pay tribute to Hodgson

Training White - Web Banner.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Hodgson: Anfield a fitting setting for final Palace game

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says Anfield was a fitting location for his final match as Crystal Palace manager, as he oversaw the final game of his four-year tenure in charge of the club.

Read full article

First Team

Townsend: I wouldn't be here without Hodgson

4 Hours ago

Andros Townsend has paid tribute to Roy Hodgson’s “great service to football” as he bowed out as Palace manager at Anfield against Liverpool on the final day of the season.

Read full article

First Team

Report: Hodgson bows out as Palace fall to defeat at Anfield on final day

4 Hours ago

A goal either side of half-time from Sadio Mane saw Crystal Palace fall to defeat in Roy Hodgson's final match as manager in a determined display at Anfield on the final day of the season.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: The last week has been a whirlwind

6 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says preparations for his final match as Palace manager have not been easy, as he takes his side to Anfield on the final day of the season.

Read full article

View more