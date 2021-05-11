Skip to site footer
Team news: Three changes to Palace side v Southampton

Just now

Roy Hodgson has tweaked his Crystal Palace side from their victory at Sheffield United by making three changes to take on Southampton at Selhurst Park this evening.

Scott Dann comes into central defence to partner Cheikhou Kouyate, with Gary Cahill dropping out. Jairo Riedewald starts in midfield and Jordan Ayew comes into the attack, replacing Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend who are both available from the bench.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michy Batshuayi are also among Palace’s attacking reinforcements.

The visitors make two changes, with Theo Walcott and Nathan Tella dropping to the bench; Takumi Minamino and Danny Ings return to the side.

Southampton: Forster (GK), Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Stephens, Ward-Prowse, Ings, Adams, Redmond, Armstrong, Minamino, Bednarek.

Subs: McCarthy (GK), Djenpo, Obafemi, Salisu, Tella, Diallo, Walcott, N’Lundulu, Ferry.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Dann, Kouyate, Mitchell, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Butland (GK), van Aanholt, Townsend, Mateta, Schlupp, McCarthy, Batshuayi, Cahill, Kelly.

READ NEXT: Palace Preview - How Eagles can capitalise against struggling Saints

