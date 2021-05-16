Skip to site footer
Tyrick Mitchell reveals thoughts behind first Palace goal

5 Hours ago

Speaking after securing his first goal and assist for Crystal Palace, it's no wonder Academy graduate Tyrick Mitchell repeated the phrase 'dream come true'.

The 21-year-old left-back secured Palace a victory in an entertaining game with Aston Villa when he popped up in the visiting box late in the game to chest home the Eagles' winner.

He also earned his first professional assist with a smart cross towards Christian Benteke, which the Belgian duly headed home.

Speaking with Sky Sports after the landmark day, Mitchell explained what went through his head as he secured his team three points:

"It’s a dream come true, literally. I’ve been waiting for it my whole life so it’s a real opportunity. Brilliant.

"I was just gambling, literally. I tried to go back for the first cross and it came back out so I thought: ‘Just stay around,’ and thankfully it came to me. I was just trying to be in the right place."

First Team

Roy Hodgson reacts to Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

4 Hours ago

The defender then turned his attention to the season more widely; his first full campaign as a Premier League player.

"It’s been an amazing season," he said. "From the beginning to the end, it’s been a dream come true. I’m just buzzing.

"I knew I was going to feature from the back end of last season but I didn’t know it was going to be this much. I’m just thankful for the manager, he had faith in me.

"This whole year I’ve learned a lot. Like how hard it is in the Premier League week in, week out. Every day’s a lesson. I’ve got more confident as time has gone on."

