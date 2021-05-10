Vote for Crystal Palace's 2020/21 Goal of the Season

The 2020/21 season has been filled with memorable goals for Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have netted 36 so far, and the calibre of several has been spectacular.

Now, with the season almost over, it's time to pick your favourite and nominate the Crystal Palace Goal of the Season for 2020/21.

Below, you can pick from eight eye-catching efforts in a tough choice. To give yourself a chance of making a decision, relive each of the goals below, and then cast your vote.

The winner will be announced later this year across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels.

