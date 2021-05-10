Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Vote for Crystal Palace's 2020/21 Goal of the Season

2 Hours ago

The 2020/21 season has been filled with memorable goals for Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have netted 36 so far, and the calibre of several has been spectacular.

Now, with the season almost over, it's time to pick your favourite and nominate the Crystal Palace Goal of the Season for 2020/21.

Below, you can pick from eight eye-catching efforts in a tough choice. To give yourself a chance of making a decision, relive each of the goals below, and then cast your vote.

The winner will be announced later this year across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels.

It's easier to vote on the app - where you can also get breaking news and the latest videos at the click of a button. Click here now to download it for free!

READ NEXT: Hodgson 'fascinated' by 'must-watch' When Eagles Dare docuseries

Training White - Web Banner.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

Match Previews

Palace Preview: How Eagles can capitalise against struggling Saints

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace will look to secure a league double over Southampton for the first time since the 1990/91 season on Tuesday, 11th May (20:15 BST).

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: ‘Eze is at the threshold of a fantastic career’

5 Hours ago

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before facing Southampton, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson commended midfielder Eberechi Eze on his season so far.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson outlines aims for congested Premier League close

7 Hours ago

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before Southampton, Roy Hodgson indicated his aims approaching the final few games of the season.

Read full article

Club News

Ambrose opens up on mental health strains in football

14 Hours ago

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Darren Ambrose is one of the club's most iconic figures of recent years. In his regular programme column at the start of Mental Health Awareness Week, he chose to take...

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Hodgson: ‘Eze is at the threshold of a fantastic career’

5 Hours ago

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before facing Southampton, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson commended midfielder Eberechi Eze on his season so far.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson outlines aims for congested Premier League close

7 Hours ago

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before Southampton, Roy Hodgson indicated his aims approaching the final few games of the season.

Read full article

First Team

How to follow Southampton v Crystal Palace live - including TV details

9 May 2021

Crystal Palace take on Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday, 11th May (20:15 BST) and you can find out all the details you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Watch Benteke's 66-second opener and Eze's half-pitch dribble in Blades highlights

8 May 2021

Crystal Palace looked confident and hungry in their 2-0 defeat of Sheffield United, with the Eagles netting at the very start and very end of the game.

Read full article

View more