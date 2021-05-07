Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Academy

Watch Crystal Palace U18s take on West Brom in potential title decider LIVE

11 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-18s take on West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, 8th May (10:45 BST) as they look to get their hands on the U18s Premier League South title – and you can see how the boys get on LIVE on YouTube.

The Eagles are currently top of the table in their first season as a Category 1 Academy, three points clear of second place Fulham. They will look to consolidate their lead and win the title if Fulham drop points - you can find out all the paths to glory here.

Listen to Palace's U23 manager Shaun Derry on co-commentary and follow along LIVE on the official Palace YouTube channel here.

Palace will aim to replicate the 7-1 victory against the Baggies earlier this season, which you can see below.

How can I watch?

The match will be streamed on Crystal Palace’s official YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before the 10:45 kick-off.

We'll also have regular updates on the club's Twitter, as well as the match report at full-time on cpfc.co.uk.

READ NEXT: Hodgson: ‘Rak-Sakyi has a big future’

Kit clearance banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Academy

Academy

Find out all the team news as Palace Under-18s take on Aston Villa LIVE on YouTube

12 April 2021

Crystal Palace Under-18s take on Aston Villa on Saturday, 17th April (12:30 BST) as they look to continue their title charge in the U18s Premier League South – and you can see how the boys get on LIVE...

Read full article

Academy

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi signs professional deal

12 April 2021

Crystal Palace Academy midfielder Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has signed a professional deal with the club.

Read full article

Academy

Hodgson: ‘Rak-Sakyi has a big future’

12 April 2021

Crystal Palace first-team manager Roy Hodgson has commended the work and attitude of Academy midfielder, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, with the youngster named on the bench for Palace’s Premier League game with...

Read full article

Academy

Find out how U18s line up in LIVE clash with Southampton on YouTube

1 April 2021

Crystal Palace Under-18s take on Southampton on today (Saturday, 3rd April) at 11:00 BST as they look to keep the U18s Premier League title in their sights – and you can see how the boys get on LIVE...

Read full article

View more