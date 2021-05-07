Watch Crystal Palace U18s take on West Brom in potential title decider LIVE

Crystal Palace Under-18s take on West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, 8th May (10:45 BST) as they look to get their hands on the U18s Premier League South title – and you can see how the boys get on LIVE on YouTube.

The Eagles are currently top of the table in their first season as a Category 1 Academy, three points clear of second place Fulham. They will look to consolidate their lead and win the title if Fulham drop points - you can find out all the paths to glory here.

Listen to Palace's U23 manager Shaun Derry on co-commentary and follow along LIVE on the official Palace YouTube channel here.

Palace will aim to replicate the 7-1 victory against the Baggies earlier this season, which you can see below.

🤩 Highlights from yesterday's 7-1 U18s win at West Brom to stay top of the league. #CPFC | #U18PL pic.twitter.com/nM2AYwiw5V — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 7, 2021

How can I watch?

The match will be streamed on Crystal Palace’s official YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before the 10:45 kick-off.

We'll also have regular updates on the club's Twitter, as well as the match report at full-time on cpfc.co.uk.

