Win signed match-worn Palace shirts to support Geoff Thomas

Supporters can get their hands on a signed, match-worn Crystal Palace shirt and raise money to support legend Geoff Thomas’ fundraising for Cure Leukaemia, the charity that saved his life.

As many fans will know, Thomas is aiming to raise over £1m by cycling the full Tour de France route, one week ahead of the professionals next month.

The event, named The Tour 21, will see Geoff riding his fifth and final Tour de France challenge with 24 other amateur cyclists who are determined to hit their fundraising target for Cure Leukaemia. All funds raised will be invested in the national Trials Acceleration Programme which connects blood cancer patients from a UK catchment area of over 20 million people with potentially lifesaving clinical trials.

You can get behind him by bidding on signed match-worn Palace shirts here and get your hands on a truly unique piece of club history.

Thomas said: “I want to thank the players and the club for once again being so generous by donating signed shirts for Cure Leukaemia to auction and I’m sure the fans too will be incredibly generous in bidding on the shirts.

“These shirts are match-worn, signed and even unwashed (!) from the home match v Chelsea on Saturday 10th April so are a fantastic collector’s item for Palace fans both in the UK and abroad.

“The club have already been so generous in sponsoring The Tour 21’s off-bike kit and one of the event’s stages, but these additional off-field touches are incredible gestures and can make such a difference to a charity that helped save my life.

“I’m sure the bids will come flying in now that the auction is live and they will run throughout the clubs final games of the season.

“The game has been touched many times by blood cancer with myself, Carl Ikeme, Stiliyan Petrov, Sol Bamba and many more affected over recent years. Football has the power to beat blood cancer and Crystal Palace are leading the way.”

To place a bid on ‘The Big Crystal Palace Shirt Auction’ please click here

The auction closes at 21:00 GMT on Sunday 23rd May following the club’s game v Liverpool.

For more information on The Tour 21 please click here.