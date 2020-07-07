The young players are all aged between 16-17, and were key members of the side who won the national Super Floodlit Cup as under-15s in 2019.

The full list is published below, and we would like to take this opportunity to congratulate these young men on being awarded Scholar status.

Omotayo Adaramola

Victor Akinwale

Ryan Bartley

Maliq Cadogan

Owen Goodman (GK)

Kanye Jobson

Cameron Lewis-Brown

Joseph Ling

Fionn Mooney

Ademola Ola-Adebomi

Jadan Raymond

Joe Sheridan

Matthew Vigor

Jack Wells-Morrison

Joseph Whitworth (GK)

Relive the incredible Super Floodlit Cup final which these players won in the Palace TV video below.