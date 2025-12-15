What does Christmas look like for you?

“Yeah, so we're getting home on the 19th (December) this year. It’s always a good break for me and the lads – especially boys like myself who get to go back to Ireland and see the family. It’s a reset, really, just a bit of time away from football.

“Christmas Day is the whole family together, giving out presents, chilling through the afternoon, and then dinner and a few board games in the evening.

“And then Stephen’s Day… that’s when the entire family heads to the pub for a meal. Just enjoying ourselves before it’s time to get back to work again.”

So, what exactly is Stephen’s Day?

“Oh yeah – Stephen’s Day is our Boxing Day! It’s the same thing really: the day after Christmas, meeting the whole family again, heading out somewhere for food, and just relaxing. That’s Stephen’s Day.”

Favourite Christmas memories growing up?

“I’d say all good ones. Waking up at six in the morning, running down to see what was under the tree… and then going to my granny’s house to see my cousins and the rest of the family. It was always a fun day.

“They’re memories I really look back on. Christmas is something I look forward to all year round.”

Best present you’ve ever received?

“I’d probably say a PlayStation 4. I must’ve been very young when I got it, but I used it for years – honestly, hours every day. So yeah, the PlayStation definitely got the most use!”

Do you own a Christmas jumper?

“Not usually, but I think this year we’re doing it. Me and a few of my mates back home are getting Christmas jumpers on and heading into town to see what’s going on. Not normally my thing – but this year I am, yeah!”