Rio Cardines continues to make strides at international level, having once again been selected for the Trinidad and Tobago senior national team. The promising young full-back joins the Soca Warriors for the third round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Trinidad and Tobago begin their Group B campaign with two key fixtures, first facing Curaçao at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Saturday (01:00 BST), followed by a tough away trip to the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in Kingston Jamaica next Wednesday (01:00 BST). Bermuda round out the group, but Dwight Yorke’s side do not play them until next month.

Cardines made his senior international debut in May during the Unity Cup at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium, where he played the full 90 minutes in a closely contested 3-2 defeat to Jamaica. He nearly opened his international account, rattling the post with a free-kick that led to a rebound goal for his side.

Since then, the versatile youngster has gone on to earn four more caps, featuring in both World Cup qualifiers and Gold Cup matches in June. Notably, he played the full 90 minutes in back-to-back 1-1 draws against Haiti and Saudi Arabia, showing composure and maturity beyond his years.