The second fixture saw Trinidad travel to face group leaders Jamaica at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in Kingston. Cardines again completed the full match, though the visitors fell to a 2-0 defeat despite a spirited display.

After two matchdays, the Soca Warriors sit third in Group B with one point. Jamaica lead the group with six points, followed by Curaçao on four. Bermuda round out the group, yet to record a point.

Four matches remain in the group stage, which continues in the October and November international windows.

Dwight Yorke’s side are set to face Bermuda home and away, host Jamaica, and travel to Curaçao. A second-place finish could offer a path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup via an inter-confederation play-off.

Cardines made his senior debut in May at the Unity Cup, hosted at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium, featuring for the full 90 minutes in a narrow 3-2 defeat to Jamaica. During the match, he struck the post with a free-kick that led directly to a rebound goal.

Since then, he has featured regularly for the national side, appearing in both World Cup qualifiers and Gold Cup matches, including back-to-back 1-1 draws with Haiti and Saudi Arabia.

Trinidad progressed to this stage of qualification after finishing as runners-up in their second-round group - level on points with Grenada but advancing on superior goal difference, having scored 16 goals across four matches.

Cardines' continued involvement at international level reflects his growing role within the Trinidad setup as they push for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.